College holds prize distribution ceremony

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9 held its annual prize distribution ceremony.

The event was not just a mere gathering but a platform to recognise and honour the efforts of students who have significantly outperformed in various aspects of college life.

The event highlighted the commendable performances of students in various fields, including academic excellence, leadership skills, co-curricular accomplishments, and substantial contributions to the college community.

Prof Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal, Deputy Director General of Federal Directorate of Education was the chief guest. In an exceptional demonstration of encouragement for students' accomplishments, cash prizes totalling Rs85,500, were distributed among the high achievers. The awards spanned across multiple categories, thereby acknowledging the diverse talents of the student body.

Each recipient also received appreciation certificates, serving as a testament to their dedication and hard work. The event witnessed the presence of principals from various federal government colleges, reflecting the significance of this annual ceremony.

Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, the principal of the college, took the stage to laud the achievers for their outstanding performances. In his address, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests, acknowledging their invaluable role in encouraging the students and fostering a sense of purpose.

He further accentuated the importance of such events in instilling confidence among students, nurturing their talents, and providing them with a platform to strive for greatness. The ceremony underscored the commitment of H-9 College to recognize and reward its students' accomplishments, thereby fostering an environment of competitiveness and motivating others to strive for excellence.