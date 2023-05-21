Murderer gets life term

Rawalpindi : A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Faisal Rashid announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a Rs700,000 fine on the accused. According to the prosecution, the convict Qudrat Ullah had killed the victim Muhammad Rafique over a minor dispute. A case was registered against the convict at the Pirwadahi Police Station in 2020.