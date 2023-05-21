World Day for Cultural Diversity today

Islamabad : The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development will be marked today (May 21, Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to help people learn about the importance of cultural diversity and harmony.

This day is a chance for people to celebrate cultural diversity and harmony.

Various events are organised to increase the understanding of issues around cultural diversity and development among governments, non-governmental organisations and the public.

Many of these include presentations on the progress of implementing the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity.

Besides seminars for professionals, other events include educational programs for children and young adolescents, the launch of collaborations between official agencies and ethnic groups, exhibitions to help people understand the history of various cultural groups and their influence on their own identities.