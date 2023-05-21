‘All countries should boycott India in G20 meeting’

Rawalpindi: All the countries should boycott India in the G20 meeting, said Mashaal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

She stated this while talking to media at a reception in honour of her hosted by Chaudhry Inam Zafar, a prominent political and social leader Chaudhry Zafarul Haque Haveli, says a press release.

The refusal of China, Turkey and Pakistan in the meeting is a message to the whole world. Mashaal Malik said that Kashmir is a disputed region and India has occupied it.

Malik Ansar, Nazir Kashmiri, Farhat Amin, Sanobar Gul, Tanveer Afzal Sheikh, Iqbal Anjum, Rizwan Qureshi, Azhar Ali Qadri, Samina Shoaib, Rubina Siddique, Sajda Athar, Shaheen Siddique, Daultana Kausar and other women welcomed them.

The people of Kashmir have been fighting one million Indian soldiers for 75 years. The people of Kashmir are a leaden wall in front of them.

Kashmiri people have to be given their right. India has made it impossible for Kashmiris to live in the name of security for the G20 meeting. Yasin Malik is being punished for his love for Pakistan.

The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go in vain. He said that all countries should first send their delegations to Chaudhry Inam Zafar, the candidate of Provincial Assembly from PP-17 said that Kashmiri people are with Pakistan.

They should get their right to self-determination. Yasin Malik’s sacrifices will not go in vain, he is the hero of Kashmiri people. Chaudhry Inam Zafar said that the government of Pakistan should show the ugly face of India to the whole world.