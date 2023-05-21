Modern CCS model introduced in DHQ, THQ hospitals

LAHORE : Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan has said that under the guidance and vision of the caretaker chief minister, a modern Comfort, Care, Service (CCS) model has been introduced in the DHQ and THQ hospitals across the province.

The Comfort, Care, Service model contains provision of cleanliness, drinking, fans, benches facility, besides security and janitorial services to the citizens under Comfort; testing facilities and functionality of biomedical equipment and enforcement of biometric attendance system under Care; and emergency, surgery, delivery, medicines and dialysis facilities under Service Model, he added.

Ali Jan Khan was addressing the 11th THQ hospitals Medical Superintendents Conference, here on Saturday, which was attended by Secretary Health south Punjab Mehr Zafar Hayat, special secretaries, DG Health services, DG Drugs Control and other senior officers of the department.

He maintained that this model would usher in a new era of healthcare to the patients.

He asked the MSs to conduct visits of the hospitals on a daily basis to redress the complaints and upload their footage on the department's portal.

He also directed to ensure provision of drinking water, sitting facilities and functionality of ACs, besides cleanliness in wards and washrooms.

He said that the biomedical equipment lying in the stores be installed and functional for citizens' facilities.

Ali Jan Khan said that all RHCs are being empanelled for getting benefits of the UHI. He said that implementation status of all measures would be reviewed on weekly basis.