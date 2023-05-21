Rickshaw driver commits suicide

LAHORE : Body of a 40-year-old rickshaw driver was found hanging in a house in Ghaziabad police area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab. Abdul Wahab often quarreled with his wife over unknown domestic issues on which his wife left him. He got depressed and committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope. Police were investigating whether the incident was suicide or murder. The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

10 dacoits killed in Katcha area operation: Police operation in Katcha area continues for 42nd day. Ten dacoits have been killed so far in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police operations and 46 arrested. Around 18 criminals have surrendered while the police teams have safely recovered 9 hostages.

The police force equipped with modern weapons and armoured vehicles entered the difficult area of Katcha Moro and achieved great success with timely action. Dangerous criminal Waqar alias Waqari Imrani, considered a symbol of fear, surrendered along with five associates. The hideouts of Gora Imrani in Katcha Moro and pit gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom, theft, robbery, dacoity are being besieged and the advancement is under way.

Armoured vehicles of police force have demolished secret hideouts in Katcha Moro area. Rahim Yar Khan Police focused on Katcha Rajwani after clearing Katcha Karachi.

2,173 search operations conducted this year: The Lahore police conducted 2,173 search operations so far this year to track down the criminal elements.

During the search operations, 152 hotels, 42 hostels, 17 inns, 13 bus stands, 15 warehouses and 3,928 shops including churches and schools were screened. Around 68,163 houses and more than 286,000 people were checked. Action was taken against 3,481 people due to incomplete data. 37,000 tenants were also checked during the search operations. Cases were registered against 407 persons who did not register tenancy.