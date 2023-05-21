Student Discourse Centre inaugurated

LAHORE : Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated a Student Discourse Centre at Punjab University Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (PUFCIT) on Saturday. On this occasion, Dean FCIT Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar, faculty members and others were present. In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that it was an excellent initiative that can help students to engage in innovative activities and promote intellectual discourse.
Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that the centre was designed as a physical space within the faculty, equipped with various amenities and resources that facilitate brainstorming, collaboration and creativity. He said that the centre can feature comfortable seating, writing boards, multimedia facilities and fast internet connectivity among other things.
