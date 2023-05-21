Aurat March Lahore flays FSC judgment against law for transgender persons

LAHORE : Aurat March Lahore strongly criticised the recent judgment by the Federal Shariat Court (FSC), dated 19-05-2023, which strikes down crucial provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. The judgment undermines the will of the parliament, the rights and equality of transgender and khawaja sara individuals, misinterprets the law and exceeds the court's jurisdiction.

In a press release issued Saturday, the Aurat March Lahore said, “The recognition of transgender and khawaja sara individuals as equal citizens in Pakistan was established by the Supreme Court in landmark cases such as Khaki v. SSP Rawalpindi in 2009 and 2013. These cases affirmed their rights as equal citizens and highlighted the importance of non-discrimination based on sex.

The organisation said the recent judgment by the FSC, however, disregards these established rights and contradicts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law as enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The 2018 Act, was a significant milestone in safeguarding the rights of a marginalized community, ensuring access to education, employment, healthcare, and recognition of self-perceived identities. The community is now bereft of these basic rights.

The organisation said, "We looked toward the court to uphold the enlightened Islamic principles of equality and justice. We are bitterly disappointed to see that instead of using a wealth of knowledge from centuries of jurisprudence to guide a Muslim majority nation toward practicing more compassion and empathy for a minority community that is facing an onslaught of violence, this judgement sows division, enables discriminatory attitudes and fails to bring people together. We not only call upon the Federation of Pakistan to challenge this judgment before the Supreme Court of Pakistan but also urge the Supreme Court to review and set aside this regressive judgment, upholding the constitutional rights and equality of transgender and khawaja sara individuals."