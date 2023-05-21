Mercury likely to rise

LAHORE : Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office has warned that day temperatures are likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in most of the plain areas during the next two to three days.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Mohenjo Daro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 40.6°C and minimum was 25.4°C.