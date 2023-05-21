World Day for Cultural Diversity today

Islamabad : The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development will be marked today (May 21, Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to help people learn about the importance of cultural diversity and harmony. This day is a chance for people to celebrate cultural diversity and harmony.

Various events are organised to increase the understanding of issues around cultural diversity and development among governments, non-governmental organisations and the public. Many of these include presentations on the progress of implementing the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity.

Besides seminars for professionals, other events include educational programs for children and young adolescents, the launch of collaborations between official agencies and ethnic groups, exhibitions to help people understand the history of various cultural groups and their influence on their own identities, and celebrations to create greater awareness of cultural values and the need to preserve them. Cultural Diversity Day tends to be marked in countries that embraced their varied cultural history and acknowledged the importance of embracing it. The General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in Paris, France, on November 2, 2001. It was the 249th resolution adopted at the 57th session of the United Nations General Conference.

Although the declaration was the culmination of years of work, it was adopted in the wake of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. This reaffirmed the need for intercultural dialogue to prevent segregation and fundamentalism.

The year 2002 was the United Nations Year for Cultural Heritage. At the end of that year, on December 20, 2002, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. The General Assembly emphasised links between the protection of cultural diversity and the importance of dialogue between civilizations in the modern world. The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development was first observed in 2003.