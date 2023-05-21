Shops, petrol station reclaimed in LDA operation

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) evicted 14 shops and a petrol pump site from illegal possession here on Saturday. The operation was launched on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa who said that strict action was being taken against people who were illegally occupying government land and not paying dues. In this regard, a petrol pump site and 14 shops worth millions of rupees were seized by the LDA. The valuable land was given on lease. The operation teams sealed a petrol pump site on Main College Road Township for continuous non-payment of lease amount.