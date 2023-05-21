4,103 drug traffickers arrested

LAHORE : The Lahore police arrested 4,103 individuals involved in drug-trafficking and illegal practice of kite-flying this year.
In a statement released on Saturday, a police spokesperson said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers resulted in seizure of more than 2,083 kilograms of hashish, over 38 kilograms of heroin, over 18 kilograms of ice drug, and 70,872 litres of liquor. Additionally, 3,537 individuals were arrested and charged for violating the kite-flying act.
