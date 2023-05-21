Over 3m acres brought under cotton cultivation in South Punjab

LAHORE : More than 3.663 million acres have been brought under cotton cultivation in South Punjab, which is 80 percent of the target.

All the resources are being utilised to achieve the target of cotton cultivation with the better coordination of all the concerned departments participating in the "More Cotton Growing Campaign".

This was said by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, in a meeting held at MNS university of Agriculture, Multan while presiding over the cotton review meeting regarding South Punjab. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture, Multan Prof Dr Asif Ali, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmad, Director Agriculture Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and all divisional officers of related departments participated while Secretary Irrigation, Punjab Wasif Khurshid, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of South Punjab participated online. During the meeting, while giving a briefing to the participants, it was said that till now, more than 1.875 million acres have been brought under cotton cultivation in Bahawalpur division against the target of 2.314 million acres.

In Dera Ghazi Khan division, 0.811 million acres against the target of 0.971 million acres, while in Multan division 0.912 million acres against 1.269 million acres have been brought under cotton cultivation. Regarding the situation related to the availability of water for cotton crop, it was informed to Iftikhar Ali Sahoo that in some areas of cotton cultivation, water is not available till the tail end due to which there is a problem to achieving set target. On this occasion, Secretary Irrigation, Punjab Wasif Khurshid said that during the current year in Punjab. 74,000 cusecs of canal water is available against Indent canal capacity of 96,000 cusecs. On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the supply of water in the canals of South Punjab during cotton cultivation is of utmost importance as South Punjab accounts for 91percent of the total cotton target. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further said that this year, Chief Minister, Punjab is personally monitoring the "Grow More Cotton" campaign. Chief Minister, Punjab has announced that such divisional officers who will complete the target of cotton cultivation will be given 6-month salary and another 6-month salary as bonus for completing the cotton production target. Apart from this, in the cotton production competition 2023-24, cash prizes will also be given to the farmer who produce more at the provincial level 1.5 million and 0.8 million to the farmers at the district level.

The purpose of all these incentives is to revival of cotton in the province which will make it possible to get 3 billion dollars of foreign exchange in the country.

Later, Secretary Agriculture Punjab presided over a meeting on cotton management and directed to guide the farmers about the better care of cotton crop.