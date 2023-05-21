Two found dead: Two men were recovered dead from different parts of the city on Saturday. The decomposed body of a 40-year-old was found near Old Ravi Bridge, Badami Bagh. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man expired in a local hospital, a few hours after he was found in an unconscious state near Jallo Mor, Batapur.
LAHORE : Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan has said that under the guidance and vision of the...
LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority has unearthed a fake beverage-manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of...
LAHORE : Body of a 40-year-old rickshaw driver was found hanging in a house in Ghaziabad police area on Saturday. The...
LAHORE : Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated a Student Discourse Centre at...
Rawalpindi : Punjab Art Council has organised a two-day Sufi festival titled 'Sufi Rung' under Department of...
LAHORE : Aurat March Lahore strongly criticised the recent judgment by the Federal Shariat Court , dated 19-05-2023,...