Sunday May 21, 2023
Lahore

Two found dead

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2023

Two found dead: Two men were recovered dead from different parts of the city on Saturday. The decomposed body of a 40-year-old was found near Old Ravi Bridge, Badami Bagh. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man expired in a local hospital, a few hours after he was found in an unconscious state near Jallo Mor, Batapur.