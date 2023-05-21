Votes matter

Voting is not just our right but our duty as well. To make citizens able to govern and take good care of our country we must put in our votes. A lot of the time people choose to believe that a single vote won’t make much of a difference but that is far from the truth and people must realize this as soon as possible. Young people, in particular, tend not to vote and thus their issues are often put on the backburner. If you don’t like the way your country is run then change that by voting instead of just complaining. Our people constantly complain about government and politics but often forego the chance to make things better.

Ifra Shahzadi

Lahore