Safety net

Inflation has been a major issue in Pakistan for several years now and it has been particularly challenging for those who are living on low incomes. The high cost of living has led to a sense of hopelessness and despair among many people, which has in turn led to an increase in suicide rates.

This is a deeply concerning trend that must be addressed. It is essential that we take steps to address the root causes of inflation and to provide support to those who are struggling financially. This includes measures such as increasing access to affordable housing, improving job opportunities and providing social safety nets for the most vulnerable.

Talbia Syed

Karachi