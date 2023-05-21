Stolen youth

I’m writing this to draw attention towards a problem most of the students are facing these days. There are a number of students who are about to graduate whose initial years in university were disrupted by Covid and whose last year has been marred by the ongoing political instability.

This has not only damaged the quality of education these graduates have received but robbed them of some of the best years of their life that they will never get back. Someone in a leadership position in this country has to answer for the time, memories and opportunities the current batch of graduates have lost.

Fatima Malik

Lahore