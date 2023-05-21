Stolen youth

I’m writing this to draw attention towards a problem most of the students are facing these days. There are a number of students who are about to graduate whose initial years in university were disrupted by Covid and whose last year has been marred by the ongoing political instability.
This has not only damaged the quality of education these graduates have received but robbed them of some of the best years of their life that they will never get back. Someone in a leadership position in this country has to answer for the time, memories and opportunities the current batch of graduates have lost.
Fatima Malik
Lahore
Voting is not just our right but our duty as well. To make citizens able to govern and take good care of our country...
I am writing this to draw attention towards the unexpected rainfall in May and to emphasize the need to fight climate...
I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of public universities in Pakistan. As...
Inflation has been a major issue in Pakistan for several years now and it has been particularly challenging for those...
Intolerance, on the basis of religion and several other factors, is highly prevalent in all aspects of life in...
Global warming is wreaking havoc everywhere on our planet. Everywhere we look, there are natural disasters threatening...