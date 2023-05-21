Climate emergency

Global warming is wreaking havoc everywhere on our planet. Everywhere we look, there are natural disasters threatening the wellbeing of people. This is happening because governments have been lax in their approach to environmental issues and we are now paying the price.
One can only reduce their carbon footprint if supported by the right infrastructure, technology and government policy. Simply put, systemic change is needed if we are to save our planet and the change must come from the very top in each country.
Haleema Sadia
Rawalpindi
