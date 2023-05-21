Off course

The current state of student politics in our universities seems to have deviated from its original purpose. One of the major issues with student politics in universities is the growing trend of violence and intolerance. Instead of engaging in constructive debates and discussions, we often witness incidents of physical confrontations, vandalism and disruptions of academic activities. These acts not only create an unsafe environment for students but also hinder their learning process and overall intellectual growth. Furthermore, it is disheartening to observe that student politics has become more about power struggles rather than focusing on the genuine issues and concerns of the student community. Students should be encouraged to raise their voices on matters such as education quality, access to resources, student welfare and academic freedom.

Unfortunately, the current scenario often neglects these vital aspects of the well-being of the student body. Moreover, instead of being independent entities representing the interests of students, many student organizations have become puppets in the hands of political parties. It is high time that we address the negative aspects of student politics and work towards building a healthier and more productive environment within our educational institutions.

Farhan Ali

Karachi