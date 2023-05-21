 
Sunday May 21, 2023
No favours

May 21, 2023

This country has a tarnished history of judicial activism going back to the Maulvi Tamizuddin case. When the judiciary is seen to be over accommodating towards one political party and overly strict towards others, it harms this institution. Strict equality before the law is a requirement and not a choice.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore