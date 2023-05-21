‘UAE can help in solar development’

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) can help Pakistan in solar, biotechnology, and infrastructure development as the Emirates is a leading player in emerging technologies globally in general for GCC region in particular, Farkhruddin Diwan, chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council, said on Saturday.

A delegation of UAE investors and entrepreneurs is in Pakistan, and it has met the Prime Minister and other top government officials, Diwan apprised, urging the government to translate strong relations with the UAE into investments.

“Pakistan must strive to translate these strong people-to-people and government-to-government relations into mega investments, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure projects and industrial collaborations,” he said.

Diwan stressed the government to take the business community onboard and arrange trade and business delegations visits to the UAE. The center should aim at expansion of cooperation in areas such as solar energy, biotechnology, fintech, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, shipping and transportation, and regional connectivity.