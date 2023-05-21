‘UAE can help in solar development’

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) can help Pakistan in solar, biotechnology, and infrastructure development as the Emirates is a leading player in emerging technologies globally in general for GCC region in particular, Farkhruddin Diwan, chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council, said on Saturday.
A delegation of UAE investors and entrepreneurs is in Pakistan, and it has met the Prime Minister and other top government officials, Diwan apprised, urging the government to translate strong relations with the UAE into investments.
“Pakistan must strive to translate these strong people-to-people and government-to-government relations into mega investments, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure projects and industrial collaborations,” he said.
Diwan stressed the government to take the business community onboard and arrange trade and business delegations visits to the UAE. The center should aim at expansion of cooperation in areas such as solar energy, biotechnology, fintech, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, shipping and transportation, and regional connectivity.
LONDON: The wealth of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has fallen over the last year,...
BEIJING: China's exports to North Korea soared in April from a year earlier, with wigs and fertiliser among major...
KARACHI: K-Electric has organised a facilitation camp in Malir, offering the consumers bill payment solutions via...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,700/tola on Saturday following the depreciation of the rupee.The All Sindh Saraf...
This week the US is again negotiating with itself to make sure the federal government can continue borrowing. The...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits. The economy is plagued by multiple issues, and usually only a couple...