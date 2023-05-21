KE organises facilitation camp

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has organised a facilitation camp in Malir, offering the consumers bill payment solutions via easy monthly installments and rebates as per their eligibility, a statement said on Saturday.

According to KE, it facilitated over 700 consumers at the camp, and some of them also availed a facility to sumbit applications to get new connections at their premises.

KE said it would continue taking measures to offer “maximum convenience” to its consumers by setting up facilitation camps, conducting anti-power their drives, and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in different parts of the city.