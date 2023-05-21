Gold prices rise by Rs2,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,700/tola on Saturday following the depreciation of the rupee.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs235,300/tola during the trading hours.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,315 to close at Rs201,732.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to stand at $1,977/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.
Jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs6,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
LONDON: The wealth of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has fallen over the last year,...
BEIJING: China's exports to North Korea soared in April from a year earlier, with wigs and fertiliser among major...
KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates can help Pakistan in solar, biotechnology, and infrastructure development as the...
KARACHI: K-Electric has organised a facilitation camp in Malir, offering the consumers bill payment solutions via...
This week the US is again negotiating with itself to make sure the federal government can continue borrowing. The...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits. The economy is plagued by multiple issues, and usually only a couple...