Gold prices rise by Rs2,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,700/tola on Saturday following the depreciation of the rupee.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs235,300/tola during the trading hours.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,315 to close at Rs201,732.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to stand at $1,977/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.

Jewellers said that gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs6,000/tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.