FPCCI proposes policy changes to boost industry growth

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar proposed policy adjustments, considering the upcoming budget as an opportunity to revive the industry.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh led a delegation of the trade body to present budget proposals.

“The upcoming federal budget 2023-24 provides a golden opportunity to the government and the business community alike to agree upon and introduce budgetary measures and policies to enable industrial growth in Pakistan, explore avenues for import substitution and revive sick units through targeted, phased and result-oriented fiscal measures,” he said.

Sheikh explained that industrialisation is the key to wealth creation and reversing the trend of dwindling per capita income in the country, bridging the trade deficit and creating employment in these difficult times.

“Additionally, we can only have healthy foreign exchange reserves (FER) on a sustainable basis if our industry earns substantive sums in a number of industrial sectors – like many of our regional and sub-regional countries,” he added.

The FPCCI chief stressed that this is particularly important at a time when large-scale manufacturing has registered a massive decline. The LSM Index for March 2023 went down by 25 percent YoY.

Furthermore, LSM Index went down 8.1 percent for the first 9 months of FY23 cumulatively – i.e. persistent negative growth for the past 3 quarters in a row.

He also highlighted that LSM has been at its lowest for the past 3 years and that “it is no less than an industrial emergency”.

However, there are many policy tools and fiscal measures at the government’s disposal to help the business community revive industrial production in the country.

The FPCCI proposed subsidised electricity and gas tariffs for the industry under regionally competitive energy tariff (RCET) as a mechanism to bring Pakistani industry and its exports at par with at least the regional competitors.

Textiles being the mainstay of Pakistan’s exports, accounting for almost two-third of the country’s exports and $19.3 billion in FY22, should be facilitated through ensuring steady supply of their principle raw material, i.e. cotton.

“We need to address the ever-decreasing domestic cotton output through incentivising cotton cultivation,” it proposed. It should be mentioned that cotton accounts for 60 percent of the production cost of textiles. It also urged the government to ensure access to finance to the industry at all costs. Pakistan needs export finance at a discounted and affordable rate – coupled with subsidised finance for plants and machinery. The FPCCI said that leather, surgical equipment, sports goods, pharmaceuticals and industrial units in SMEs should be given priority for their ability to scale-up in terms of enhancement of export volumes and being labour-intensive.

In its proposals, it also asked that all export processing zones (EPZs), special economic zones (SEZs) and special technology zones (STZs) should be operationalized with the help of friendly countries like China, South Korea, Malaysia, etc, and with the support of special funding programmes from developmental financial institutions (DFIs) or international financial institutions (IFIs).

The FBR should be reformed to play a facilitative role in the country’s industrialisation through putting an end to corruption, harassment, maladministration, and red-tape. The FBR should complete digitalisation of their operations and procedures, it added.