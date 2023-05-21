Project to supply 27MGD water to Lyari under way, LG minister told

The completion of a new water supply project in Karachi will provide 27 million gallons of water to the Lyari area for overcoming a persisting acute shortage of potable water in the underprivileged part of the city.

This was stated by officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) in their briefing to Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday as he inspected the site of the new water supply project from Sindhi Hotel near Old Sabzi Mandi to Bakra Piri.

The minister said the project would be a gift for the people of Lyari from the Sindh government. He hoped that the completion of the project would go a long way in overcoming the shortage of potable water in Lyari Town.

KWSB CEO Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the minister that a water supply line of 32-inch diameter was being laid for the project, which would be completed at a cost of Rs960 million.

LG Minister Shah asked the officials of the KWSB to ensure the early completion of the project. He said the Sindh government had been taking steps on a priority basis to resolve water supply and sewerage problems in Karachi.

He said the government was bearing all the cost incurred on building the new water supply project for the residents of Lyari.

He asked the CEO of the KWSB to take strict action against the criminal elements involved in the pilferage of water meant for the residents of Karachi. He said that criminal cases should be lodged against such elements in order to thwart their evil designs.