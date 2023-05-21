Robbers shoot man dead, injure his three brothers in Surjani

A man was killed and three of his brothers were injured during a robbery at their house in the Surjani Town locality on Saturday. The family members caught one of the robbers and handed him over to the police.

According to details, the incident took place at a house located in Shah Baig Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station in the early hours of Saturday, when a group of around half a dozen robbers broke into the house.

However, the robbers faced resistance from the family members who attempted to catch one of the intruders. During the struggle, his accomplices opened fire on the family.

As a result, four brothers suffered injuries, and one of them succumbed to his wounds shortly after the incident. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Daniyal, son of Jawad. The injured were identified as 35-year-old Sajid, 22-year-old Amir and 30-year-old Bilal.

Following the incident, rescue workers reached the house and took the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where the condition of the three injured was said to be out of danger.

Bilal told the police and the media that the four brothers were shot by robbers inside the house while they attempted to foil the robbery. He said they were asleep when five to six robbers had broken in, adding that the robbers were wearing masks and carrying weapons, including daggers.

His father said he lives with his sons, daughters and other family members, adding that the robbers had broken into the house at midnight and opened fire when met with resistance. One robber was caught, while the others made off with Rs300,000 and other valuables.

Following the incident, the local police reached the house and gathered the empty shells of the pistols used in the incident. They despatched them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

Police also took custody of one of the robbers who was caught by the victims. The weapon he had used in the incident was also found on him, while raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplices.

Police said the arrested robber hails from rural Sindh. They also arrested a prayer leader of the local mosque on the information provided by the arrested robber, who accused the prayer leader of planning the robbery. Police said the victim family runs a milk business.

Family feud

A man gunned down his brother in the SITE Area. According to details, a man was killed in a firing incident within the limits of the SITE-A Section police station.

Police said the deceased was killed by a person named Iftikhar. The deceased was identified as his 46-year-old brother Abdur Rauf, son of Abdur Rasheed. His body was taken to ASH.

Police said that there had been a property dispute between the two brothers, due to which one of the brothers shot the other. The murder weapon has been recovered from the possession of the arrested man.