Man shot in front of wife, children for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot and seriously injured in front of his wife and children during a mugging attempt near the Northern Bypass Cattle Market on Saturday.

The Site Super Highway Industrial Area police said the shocking incident took place when 42-year-old Faisal Hanif and his family were travelling in their car and decided to make a stop near the Cattle Market to buy juice from a shop.

As they were parked, armed suspects approached them and demanded valuables. Faisal resisted the mugging attempt, prompting the robbers to open fire. He was shot multiple times and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to a private hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.

It was revealed that Faisal was licensed to carry a pistol for self-defense. However, due to the suddenness of the attack, he was unable to pull out his weapon and defend himself against the assailants.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over street crime in the area surrounding the cattle market. The route where the incident occurred has witnessed an alarming rise in criminal activities since the establishment of the market.

Unfortunately, adequate security measures have yet to be implemented by the police to address this issue effectively. Following the incident, a case has been registered, and the police have initiated further investigations into the matter.