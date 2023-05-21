Two awarded 31-year imprisonment over shootout with police

An anti-terrorism court has awarded 31-year-imprisonment each to two men in cases pertaining to an armed attack on police, attempted murder, terrorism and possession of illicit arms.

Kamran alias Kami and Ayaz were found guilty of engaging in an encounter with police with an intention to kill and causing terror within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station in December last year. They were also convicted of possession of unlicenced pistols.

The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central jail, pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and arguments from both sides. He also ordered forfeiture of properties of the convicts. They were told to pay a collective fine of Rs130,000 each, and on default, they would have to undergo additional 15-month imprisonment.

The judge remanded both of them back to prison to serve out the sentences that shall run concurrently.

State prosecutor Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo contended that on December 25, 2022, a police team was patrolling in Sector 7-A of Surjani Town when it spotted two suspicious-looking men on a motorcycle. The cops signalled them to stop, but instead of doing so, they opened fire, and in the police’s retaliatory firing, both the men sustained firearm injuries and fell to the ground, he added.

He said they were subsequently arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. Their act created panic, terror and sense of insecurity in public, he said, adding all the witnesses fully supported the version of the prosecution. The court was pleaded to punish them according to the law.

The defence lawyer argued that his clients had falsely been implicated in these cases by police due to their malafide intention as they were arrested from their houses. He said all the prosecution witnesses were police officials and sub-ordinates of the complainant, ASI Zulfiqar Kiyani.

Cases were registered under sections 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (common intention) and Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Surjani police station.