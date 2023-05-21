SHC tells KMC, others to explain failure to raze shops at Askari Park

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the municipal body’s parks director general and others to file comments on a petition against their failure to demolish 88 shops at the Askari Park and its allotment to third parties for commercial purposes.

The direction came on a petition of a local non-governmental organisation that approached the court against the non-implementation of orders of the Supreme Court, which had directed the army authorities to hand over the possession of the Askari Park situated in the old Sabzi Mandi area to the KMC and to demolish the commercial shops there.

The petitioner’s counsel said that 27,000 plants of 164 varieties had been planted in the park in August 2005, but the park was later illegally converted for carrying out commercial activities, as a market comprising shops and marriage halls was constructed there.

He said the park wore a deserted look, and only paid play rides were available there. He added that the park is being run for commercial activities in utter disregard and gross violation of the adoption agreement between the now-defunct city government and the Headquarters Engineering V Corps.

The counsel said that on December 27, 2021, the apex court had directed the army authorities to hand over the Askari Park to the KMC and remove all the 88 shops.

He said the KMC authorities had been directed to restore the park to be used by the public, but the 88 shops had neither been handed over to the KMC nor demolished. On the contrary, the shops had been allotted to third parties for carrying out commercial activities, he alleged.

He also said that the KMC’s land director had been informed about the apex court’s decision with regard to the demolition of the shops, but the KMC authorities had failed to implement the same in letter and spirit.

He added that not demolishing the shops in the park and allowing them to be used to carry on commercial activities are patently illegal, since the respondents are bound to comply with the orders of the SC in letter and spirit.

He requested the court to declare that the KMC’s act of allowing the shops to be used for carrying on commercial activities is patently illegal and in violation of the SC orders. He also requested that the KMC be directed to comply with the order of the top court in letter and spirit.

He also sought the appointment of the SHC’s Nazir to inspect the site, restraining the commercial use of the shops in the meantime.

A division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, observed that despite notices having been issued to the KMC no comments had been filed. The court directed the KMC counsel to ensure that comments were filed on the next date of the hearing.

CBC plea

The Sindh High Court issued notices to petitioners and others on a Cantonment Board Clifton’s application seeking modification of an order with regard to providing water to the DHA residents through water tankers.

The CBC deputy executive officer submitted in the application that the high court on a petition of a resident had passed an interim order with regard to the provision of water to residents without claiming any charges. He submitted that some other petitioners also approached the court and obtained an interim order.

He said that the Supreme Court had disposed of the petition after a statement by the CBC that the board shall provide water to residents provided that they continue to pay their dues. He submitted that the court order did not stipulate that the CBC provide water to residents free of cost; rather, it asked the CBC to provide water to residents subject to payment of charges.

He submitted that it would not be possible for the CBC to provide 45,000 residents of DHA water through water bowsers at a time and for this purpose the board has developed an application which provides water bowsers on a first come first serve basis. He requested the court to modify its April 10 order with regard to the water supply to the petitioners through water bowsers, saying that if it was not vacated then it would deprive other residents of their valuable right.