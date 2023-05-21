Kamal asks workers to support MQM-P’s coming ‘big decisions’

Those who are dreaming of taking over Karachi will be kicked out of the city as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is the only representative political party of the city.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said this on Saturday while addressing a general workers meeting of the party in District Korangi. He claimed that the number of workers of the MQM-P in District Korangi alone exceeded the number of workers of other parties in the entire city.

The MQM-P is the only political party that has raised concerns against every oppression in Pakistan irrespective of caste, class and religion, Kamal said. He added that in the census, the people of Karachi and Hyderabad had been understated.

He warned that if the party’s concerns over the census were not addressed and the people of Karachi and other urban centres of Sindh were not counted correctly, the MQM-P would not remain silent.

He lamented that clean drinking water was not available for the people of Karachi and garbage was also not collected from the city. He decried the Sindh chief minister saying that a university in Hyderabad would be built over his dead body.

The MQM-P leader remarked that now the state had to decide whether the people of Karachi and urban Sindh were a security risk for it when they had not been even counted correctly and their basic rights were not being

provided.

He announced that the party was going to take big decisions which its workers would have to justify to the people in a positive way.

Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq, who is also a member of the coordination committee of the party, said it was a pleasure for him to see such a large number of workers in District Korangi. “District Korangi is known for its martyrs. We can never forget the sacrifices of those martyrs.”

He said the MQM-P had been voicing concerns on every forum on the recent ‘flawed’ census. He told the workers that now it was their responsibility to tell the people that the party stood with them and it would not compromise on the basic public rights.

Furqan Atib, another member of the party’s coordinating committee, said the opponents of the MQM-P had been shocked to see such a large number of workers in District Korangi. “We have to maintain unity among our ranks,” he added.