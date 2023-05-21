SCBA, SHCBA ex-chiefs slam lawyers’ conduct in Ahmadi community advocate’s case

Former presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) expressed their concern over what they called “the unprofessional behaviour” displayed by some lawyers during the bail application hearing of an advocate from the Ahmadi community at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

In a joint letter addressed to the Sindh Bar Council (SBC), SHCBA and Karachi Bar Association (KBA), prominent lawyers, including Munir A Malik, Rasheed A Razvi, Akhtar Hussain, Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shahab Sarki, Mohammad Yaseen Azad and Khalid Javed, highlighted the importance of upholding the principles enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

They emphasised that every accused person has the right to a fair trial, including the right to choose their own legal representation. They said that under the rule of law and the administration of justice, every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty before a court of law. Similarly, every counsel has the right to represent any accused person voluntarily, and these principles serve as the foundation of a just legal system.

The lawyers firmly stated that no litigant or their lawyer should be allowed to intimidate or pressurise any other litigant or their counsel. Social media campaigns against opposing counsel and acts of violence within court premises were strictly prohibited, they said.

The former presidents of the SCBA and the SHCBA condemned such extremist behaviour, emphasising that it went against the traditions and ethics of the legal profession, and those who engaged in such conduct tarnish the reputation of the legal community.

In their letter, they called upon the representatives of the SBC, SHCBA, and KBA to take decisive measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents that undermine the dignity and reputation of the legal profession and disrupt the administration of justice.

They further urged that appropriate action be taken in accordance with the law to address these situations effectively. The unprofessional conduct of certain lawyers during the bail application hearing of the Ahmedi community advocate, who had been arrested by the police for using the title “Syed” in his name, also drew the disapproval of the SHC. The court emphasised the need to maintain the integrity of the legal system.