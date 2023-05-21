CITY PULSE

Exploring Boundaries

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqeel Solangi, Hadia Moiz, Huma Mulji, Jamil Baloch, Masuma Halai Khwaja and Sahar Ansari. Titled ‘Exploring Boundaries’, the show will run at the gallery until May 22. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

If you think we live...

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Nazar-ul-Islam. Titled ‘If you think we live in the land of the free, you should try to be black like me’, the show will run at the gallery until May 25. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Adopted Ruins

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Arif Hussain Khokhar. Titled ‘Adopted Ruins’, the show will run at the gallery until May 24. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Kaghazi Kashtiyan

The Indus Valley School Gallery (IVS) is hosting an art exhibition as part of the Partition of Identity project, a cross-university collaboration between the University College London, UK, and LUMS, with the IVS acting as a project partner in the study. Titled ‘Kaghazi Kashtiyan (Paper Boats): The Pakistani Bengali Story’, the show will run at the gallery until May 26. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Silver Lining

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by selected students of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi: Bakhtiyar Ahmed, Habiba Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Kabeer Atta Muhammad, Kiran Aslam Masih, Shahzad Baloch, Yasir Noor and Zarnaab Baloch. Titled ‘Silver Lining’, the show will run at the gallery until

May 22. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Nashist-e-Khaas

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting Ustad Hamid Ali Khan’s soulful performance in ‘Nashist-e-Khaas’, a monthly musical programme. The event will start at 7pm on May 26 at Auditorium 1. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.