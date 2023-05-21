GCT takes its charitable education drive to Balochistan

After successfully serving the underprivileged communities in Sindh continuously for the past 29 years, the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) is going to extend its charitable work for the first time to Balochistan.

For this purpose, the GCT has joined hands with the Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing (AKFWW) to jointly establish a charitable school in Winder, which is one of the backward towns of Balochistan.

Central President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeez ur Rehman will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the school in Winder on Sunday (today).

Guests of honour who will attend the ceremony include GCT Patron-in-Chief Sardar Yasin Malik, GCT CEO Zahid Saeed, AKFWW Chairperson Naveeda Anees, trustees and donors of both charities.

The GCT, which in the past 29 years has established 160-plus charitable schools with an enrolment of 30,500-plus students from deprived families, is going to launch its school education drive for the first time beyond Sindh. This is the second school to be launched under the joint partnership of the two charities.

GCT CEO Zahid Saeed said that he was thankful to many donors and supporters of his non-profit organisation whose unwavering support enabled it to launch its charitable work in the largest province of the country where quality schooling facilities were very limited.

He said the GCT would do its best to come up to the expectations of its donors while running the charitable schools in Balochistan. He expressed gratitude to the AKFWW for reposing trust in the trust for the second time.