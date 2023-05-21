‘Hypertension now a growing health concern among young and elderly’

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common medical condition that is emerging to be a growing health concern among young and elderly persons alike, experts said at a public health awareness seminar held recently in Karachi.

“It occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is too high, putting extra strain on the heart and blood vessels. Hypertension is a silent disease that can go unnoticed for years, and that’s why regular blood pressure screening is essential to detect and treat high blood pressure early,” said Prof Faisal Ahmed, consultant cardiologist and head of the Cardiology Department, Liaquat National Hospital, while speaking at the seminar organised in connection with World Hypertension Day.

He said there are 1.28 billion hypertension patients across the world, accounting for 30 per cent of the adult population globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular disease, which is responsible for more than 7.5 million deaths each year, including 200,000 in Pakistan.

Dr Faisal Ahmed said people as young as 18 years of age were now being affected by hypertension, and of the 50 per cent of adult population who are suffering from hypertension in Pakistan, half of them don’t know that they have high blood pressure and by the time they are diagnosed with, it has caused disastrous effects on their bodies, families and entire society.

“In most cases, the damage done by hypertension takes place over time. If left undetected (uncontrolled), hypertension can lead to heart failure and heart attack, angina, stroke, dementia, kidney disease, vision loss, sexual dysfunction including erectile dysfunction in men or lower libido in women and peripheral artery disease.”

The symptoms of hypertension are often subtle and can easily be missed, and that’s why hypertension is often called the silent killer. Some people may experience myriad of symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, poor vision, swollen feet, poor sleep or shortness of breath, which necessitate them to consult a doctor. That’s why early detection and treatment are crucial.

Talking about the risk factors, Dr Fatima Jehangir, consultant physician and assistant professor at Dr Ziauddin Hospital, said that there are risk factors that can be reduced without the use of medication, for instance low consumption of salt and sugar, less or no smoking (in all forms) and alcohol, having a balanced diet, daily exercise, adequate sleep and less stressful life. Of the risk factors listed above, a few cannot be modified, male gender, increasing age, family history & genetics. Therefore, every individual is at risk of hypertension. Once an individual adequately controls these modifiable risk factors of hypertension, prevention is almost possible.

“Regular blood pressure screening is important for early detection of hypertension, especially for those with a family history of high blood pressure or other risk factors like obesity, diabetes, or smoking, she strongly recommends mandatory screening for people above 18 years. Hypertension is a manageable disease, and with the right treatment in time, most people can control their blood pressure and reduce their risk of complications. Your doctor will decide about the medication most appropriate for your hypertension based on your overall clinical profile and some basic laboratory tests,” explained by Dr Fatima.

The currently available medications are safe and effective, but patients need to be compliant and be regular with medication to get benefited from the treatment.

“People nowadays are not only less active than before but also eating more of unhealthy foods with high content of sodium, sugar and trans fats. The reasons could range from increase in junk food choices to not getting time to cook, modification in diet is the first step one can take to control blood pressure,” said Dr Namra Saifullah Khan, chief medical officer at the National Bank of Pakistan, who gave nutritional and dietary advice in the management of hypertension.

A blood pressure-friendly diet is one that is balanced, rich in varied nutrients, low in sodium, and promotes heart health. It includes whole foods, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. Magnesium, calcium and potassium are the three key important nutrients that helps in lowering blood pressure.

“Magnesium helps blood vessels relax thereby lowering blood pressure. Calcium helps in the contraction and relaxation of blood vessels. Potassium helps in lowering blood pressure by helping the body in getting rid of excessive sodium - which can retain fluid and increase blood pressure,” says Dr Namra.

“Banana is the powerhouse of potassium and might be helpful in reducing blood pressure. Tomatoes contain antioxidants like lycopene, which have been shown to have several health benefits. Daily consumption of tomato improves systolic and diastolic blood pressure and LDL cholesterol. Pomegranate has anti-inflammatory effects, it also reduces blood pressure through reducing levels of Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE), a protein that plays an important role in controlling the size of blood vessels in the body. Beet juice contains nitrate which can improve blood flow in the body.”

Earlier, Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, CEO of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center, inaugurated the event, and welcomed and thanked the audience.

He briefly explained that adding exercise to your daily routine can help further as it will help one lose weight (obesity is the fifth leading cause of death worldwide) and ease symptoms of hypertension. WHO recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for all adults, and an average of 60 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity per day for children and adolescents.

Dr Farhan blamed the worsening socio-economic and political conditions, sedentary lifestyle and air pollution. “There are not many public spaces for walking, jogging and cycling in the city, so there is an urgent need for public awareness.”

To reduce the burden of hypertension in Pakistan, Dr Farhan recommended adequate health education and public enlightenment about the disease burden, and formation of policies that will encourage patients and the less privileged to access care. He also called for adopting policies to enhance access to free blood pressure checks at designated centres. The seminar was organised by Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center.