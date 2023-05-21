Hesco to set up body to resolve power issues of industries

Hyderabad: The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Muzaffar Abbasi, has announced formation of a redress committee to resolve the power-related problems of the industrialist community of Hyderabad.

He made the announcement while speaking at the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On his arrival, Abbasi was received by the chamber’s president, Adeel Ahmed Siddiqui. Later, addressing the ceremony, the chamber president demanded that the representation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce be restored in the Hesco board of directors.

Siddiqui also called for separate express feeders for small industries, a committee to solve billing and other problems, and separate feeders for commercial and domestic users.

After listening to the concerned businessmen, Abbasi said there were many problems that needed to be resolved, for which Hesco and the Hyderabad chamber should work together.

Highlighting improvements in the Hesco services, he said that earlier when any transformer broke down, it used to take several days to repair it or install a new one, but now a maintenance cell had been created that repaired or installed new transformers within a few hours.

He added that the power utility had also introduced a mobile application and call centre called Hesco Lite where billing and complaints could be lodged.

Abbasi told the business community representatives that there were 72 grid stations in the Hesco region having 1.2 million consumers, of which 82 per cent were domestic consumers, 16 per cent commercial consumers, and 2.5 per cent industrial consumers.

The Hesco CEO said there were 150 feeders taking care of a length of more than 250 kilometres. He added that the system was dilapidated and needed time to be fixed.

Responding to the business community’s demands, Abbasi said 40 feeders had been approved by the Hesco board of directors on a war-footing basis, which would separate the feeders of the business centres from the residential feeders. He also informed the businessmen that the company had a total liabilities of Rs127 billion due to over-billing, of which only 3 per cent had so far been collected and the company was paying 17 per cent GST to the Federal Board of Revenue for such liabilities.

He announced the formation of an issues redress committee to resolve the problems related to the power supply to the industrialists and members of the chamber of commerce.

He said the chief commercial officer, representatives of industrialists and others would be members of the committee that would hold monthly meetings to resolve issues.