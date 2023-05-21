Faryal thanks US for supporting Sindh in health, education sectors

The United States Consulate’s political officer, Ronald Rhinehart, called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing’s President and Chairperson Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs at the Zardari House in Karachi on Saturday.

During the meeting, Talpur thanked the government of the United States and USAID for their continued support for the Sindh government mainly in the field of education, health and governance.

She hoped that such support would be extended to other sectors, with a priority to climate-related interventions -- looking at the climate change threats in the aftermath of last year’s devastating rains and floods, where the province of Sindh was the worst-hit.

The PPP leader also pointed out an exponential increase in the number of children, who are malnourished in the aftermath of floods in Sindh, and sought more help from the international community for supporting the efforts of the provincial government.

While discussing the delivery and effectiveness of the service delivery through local governments, she said that due to the effective performance of the Sindh government, the PPP had achieved a landslide victory in the recently held local government elections in the province and had emerged as the single largest party for the first time in Karachi.

“The next mayor of Karachi would be a PPP’s Jiyala, as already announced by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” she reiterated.

Talking about the ongoing digital census, she said that for effective planning and providing better services to the people, both now and in the future, fairness and uniformity on counting the people is very critical and such grievances must be addressed through validation, by using the latest technology.

On the electoral- and governance-related reforms introduced by the PPP, Talpur said that under the historic 18th amendment, the roles and timelines for consensus on the caretaker governments both at the federal and provincial levels are clearly defined, and there’s no room left for creating any panic or the anarchy.

Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Member Sindh Assembly Sohail Anwar Siyal and Health Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro also attended the meeting.