Lawyers to observe strike tomorrow against G20 summit in IIOJ&K

The Sindh Bar Council announced on Saturday lawyers would observe a strike on Monday in protest against the decision of the Indian government to hold this year’s G20 meeting in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Endorsing the strike call of the Pakistan Bar Council, SBC Vice Chairman Azhar Hussain Abbasi and Chairman Executive Committee Naeem Qureshi also condemned the Indian government’s decision to hold the G20 meeting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, China announced that despite being a member state of G20, it woulod not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in IIOJ&K. “China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Ahead of India’s G20 meeting of the working group on tourism on May 22-24, Fernand de Varennes, UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues, warned that India is seeking to normalise what some have described as a military occupation by instrumentalising a G20 meeting and portray it as an international “seal of approval”.