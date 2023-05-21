Police get remand of former governor Imran Ismail in May 9 violence case

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted two-day police remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in a case related to the May 9 violence.

Ismail has been arrested by the Tipu Sultan police for his alleged involvement in a violent protest on Sharea Faisal following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The investigating officer produced the PTI leader before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts and requested grant of his physical remand in police custody for investigation.

The IO stated that Ismail is required to be interrogated about his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, for which his custody was required.

The judge remanded the former governor in police custody with a direction to the IO to produce him on the completion of his remand along with an investigation report.

Father, son sent to prison

The judge remanded an elderly man and his son arrested for allegedly torching a Rangers check post on Sharea Faisal near Nursery on May 9 to prison.

The Tipu Sultan police produced Abdul Hameed and his son Huzaifa before the ATC on the expiry of their police remand.

A recorded video of Hameed had emerged on social media in which he confessed to setting the Rangers check post on fire at the behest of the PTI leadership. He said his son Huzaifa recorded and shared the video of the incident on social media with his approval.

He added that he had also passed inappropriate remarks against the army leadership and sought an apology over his act.

The Tipu Sultan police produced Naqvi and 13 other suspects, including the father-son duo, before the judge and requested grant of their 10-day physical remand in police custody for investigations and arrest of other people involved in vandalism.

Bail pleas dismissed

The court also dismissed bail applications of more than 30 PTI activists arrested in rioting cases. The judge observed that the cases involving serious allegations against the suspects were at a pre-mature stage as no charge sheet had been filed against them.

Several cases have been registered at different police stations over violent protests held in different parts of the port city in response to Imran Khan’s arrest in a NAB case.

These cases have been registered under the sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 337 A (shajjah), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.