PPP to hold talks with all parties on mayoral poll, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the next mayor of Karachi would belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to ensure the progress and development of the city.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the minister as saying that the PPP would hold talks with all the relevant political parties for the upcoming mayoral election in the city.

He said the provincial government is in favour of taking on board all the stakeholders for the development and progress of the city.

The minister said the PPP’s Sindh government has served the city’s people well, and they in return voted in for the party’s candidates in the local government polls.

He maintained that the PPP has secured the majority required for winning the city’s mayoral election. He said the PPP would keep in touch with all the stakeholders in this regard. He also said the contact established between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Jamaat-e-Islami for the mayoral poll is not a big deal.