Pak football team to compete in Mauritius event

KARACHI: Pakistan men's national football team will feature in the Four Nations Cup in Mauritius next month.
The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity to the team to showcase their skills ahead of major events this year. With Mauritius hosting the tournament, along with Kenya and Djibouti as the other participating teams, the competition will start from June 8 and will last until June 18.
PFF Normalisation Committee said on Saturday that the camp will begin in the last week of this month.
