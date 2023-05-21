Hamza Khan back in action after serving PSA ban

ISLAMABAD: Young Hamza Khan, who is gunning for the elusive world junior title in less than two-month time, will be back in action at the 34th National Games from May 23 in Quetta following a two months suspension imposed by PSA.

Army's Hamza was banned over his inability to honour the wild-card participation in a US$70,000 tournament held in the USA following his forced inclusion in the Asian Juniors that Pakistan could have won even without him as the field was too weak for his standard. “The National Games will be my first competitive event following two month PSA ban imposed by the international body on missing out on the high-profile event. My ban expired on May 14,” Hamza said told The News from Quetta.

The youngster who will be seen in action at the world juniors for the last time before getting into the senior category has focused all his attention on that elusive title which Pakistan has failed to win for almost 27 years now. Jansher Khan was the last Pakistani to have won the title in 1986. Since then Pakistan had been struggling to win the title. “I have been training hard under the watchful eyes of my father in Peshawar and now under my Army coach Asif Khan who is making efforts to bring gold to the department,” he said.

“I made all-out efforts to work on his fitness as I believe that fitness is a key to success at the international level. The fitter and readier you are the better your chances of winning are. Hamza was even capable of winning the title the last time he participated in the world juniors but his talent was mishandled at that time. Now I feel that he would be in a much better shape to win the title this time around. I will make all-out efforts to prepare him for the World Juniors to be held in Australia from mid-July,” his father and coach Niaz Khan said.

Army coach Asif Khan also spoke highly of his potential, saying with time Hamza’s game has improved considerably.

“He is the only hope for the country when it comes to junior title and is capable to give the country that elusive title,” he said.