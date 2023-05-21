Army lead with 34 gold medals

KARACHI: Army on Saturday continued to dominate the medal race of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta.

Army were leading the pack with 34 gold, 29 silver and 19 bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with 25 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze. Navy were trailing third with 13 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were at the fourth spot with two gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

HEC follow with one gold, two silver and 16 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have got one gold and four bronze, Bakochistan have claimed three silver and two bronze, Punjab have got one silver and ten bronze, Sindh have snared five bronze, Balochistan have clinched four bronze while Police have secured two bronze.