Army crowned champions of boxing event

KARACHI: Pakistan's leading boxer and Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed of Navy was among the gold medallists as Army were crowned champions of both the men's and women's sections of the boxing event of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

In the men's section Army finished at the summit with eight golds, one silver and four bronze. Wapda finished as runners-up with three golds, two silvers and three bronze while PAF ended third with one gold, five silvers and three bronze.

Meanwhile Army also dominated the women's section with five gold, HEC finished as runners-up with one gold, one silver and three bronze while PAF ended third with two silver and two bronze.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said that in the PAF's women's section tally one bronze was not counted in the overall trophy's race while in the women's section HEC's tally two bronze were not counted for overall trophy.

As per results Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed of Navy annexed the title of the men's minimum weight category (46-48kg) when he downed Mohammad Ayub of PAF in the final.

Mohammad Faheem of Army and Tabish of Sindh got bronze medals.

Meanwhile in the bantamweight category (51-54kg) Mohammad Qasim of Army snared gold after beating Noor Ali of Balochistan in the final. Jalal Uddin of Wapda and Samama Rehman of Punjab captured bronze medals.

In the featherweight final Naqeebullah of WAPDA downed Zakir Hussain of Army to lift gold while Asmatullah of HEC and Sikandar Mirza of Police claimed bronze medal.

In the lightweight (57-60kg) final Ibrahim of Army conquered Shahab Uddin of PAF to claim gold. Tabarakallazi of Navy and Kaleem of WAPDA captured bronze medals.

In the light welterweight (60-63.5kg) final Ibrar Ali of Army beat Kamran Abdul Wahab of PAF to secure gold while Faisal Hanif of Navy and Mohammad Ijaz of KP got bronze medals.

The men's flyweight (48-51kg) gold went to Ataullah of Wapda who defeated Sajid Rasheed of Navy while Hazban of Sindh and Talha of Army got bronze medals.

In the light heavyweight (75-80kg) final Bilawal Zia of Army defeated Ajmal Pathan of PAF to win gold while Kaleemullah of Railways and Amir Khan of Wapda got bronze medals.

Meanwhile in the women's batamweight (52-54kg) final Dua Zehra of Army downed Shehzadi Sakhi of HEC to claim gold while Asswara of Navy and Husna Bano of Sindh captured bronze.

The minimum weight (45-48kg) gold went to Humna Mumtaz of HEC who downed Nimra of Wapda in the final while Natasha Urooj of Navy and Sehrish Shehzad of PAF clinched bronze.

In the light flyweight (48-50kg) final Sahar Altaf of Army defeated Bushra Akhtar of PAF to win gold while Sana Atif of Punjab and Maryam of Navy got bronze.

In the flyweight (50-55kg) final Rimsha Ghaffar of Army downed Khlaida Bibi of Balochistan to snare gold while Gul Jabeen of Navy and Sania Mustafa of Punjab got bronze medals.

The men's event was contested in 13 weight categories while the women's event was held in seven weight categories.