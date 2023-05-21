Air strikes, artillery duels shake Khartoum; Qatar embassy attacked

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery exchanges shook the Sudanese capital Saturday and armed men ransacked the Qatari embassy as the country’s warring generals kept up their struggle for control.

Khartoum residents told AFP that heavy fighting raged despite repeated international calls for a humanitarian truce.

The area around the state television building in Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman was one of the sites bombarded, witnesses said.

The power struggle between regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), erupted into fighting on April 15. The conflict has killed hundreds of people, most of them civilians, and displaced more than one million.

The United Nations has warned of a fast-deteriorating humanitarian situation in Africa´s third-largest country, where one in three people already relied on aid before the war.

On Friday, Burhan sacked Daglo, giving his title of vice president of the ruling Sovereign Council to former rebel leader Malik Agar, and appointed three allies to top jobs in the military.

A former rebel leader who signed a peace deal with Khartoum authorities in 2020, Agar said in a statement Saturday he was determined to try to “end the war” and press for negotiations. He also addressed Daglo directly saying “Sudan´s stability can only be re-established by a professional and unified army”.