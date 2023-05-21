Three dead in Switzerland plane crash

GENEVA: A tourist plane crashed in a wooded, mountainous area of western Switzerland on Saturday, killing the three people onboard, police said.
The small tourist plane crashed in a steep and forested area near Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel at around 10:20 am (0820 GMT), regional police said. “The pilot and the two passengers died on site,” the Neuchatel police said in a statement, without providing further details about the victims. The plane was registered in Switzerland and had taken off from the nearby Chaux-d-Fonds airport for a sightseeing flight.
