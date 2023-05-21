ICC ‘undeterred’ after Russia puts prosecutor on wanted list

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said Saturday that it was “undeterred” after Russia put prosecutor Karim Khan on a wanted list over his issuance of an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.
“The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The court will remain undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes,” the Hague-based tribunal said in a statement. Khan, a Briton, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
The war crimes court added that it was “aware and profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures... by the authorities of the Russian Federation”. The ICC statement urged the court’s 123 member states to “enhance their efforts to protect the court, its officials and its personnel”.
