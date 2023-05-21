Disillusioned Greek voters show lack of interest ahead of today’s elections

PATRAS, Greece: Greek elections have a reputation of being raucous affairs, with loud arguments at taverns or street protests -- but the vibe is muted ahead of Sunday’s polls, as voters doubt the main parties´ ability to lift their economic woes.

Outgoing conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of New Democracy and his Syriza party rival, leftist Alexis Tsipras, are vying for power in the country´s most uncertain general election in a decade. “Our lives will not change the next day, whoever wins,” said Nikos Kalaitzidis, 32, who works at a gas station in Thessaloniki, the country´s second largest city.

For Chrysa Papadimitriou, 43, there was just “apathy and indifference among most voters this time”.

“You don´t hear political discussions like in the past and most people avoid talking openly about who they will vote for,” she said. With the abstention rate already at 42 percent in the 2019 election, analysts have warned that the number of people who skip the polls may increase this time given the apparent lack of interest.

And the high chance that Sunday´s polls will be inconclusive and require a second round because of new electoral rules, mean some may sit out the ballot given it seems unlikely to be the determining vote. Any second round is likely to take place in July.

Noting the likelihood that a possible second ballot could boost abstention, the centre-right daily Ta Nea warned voters not to let that happen.

“Anyone who fails to vote does not have the right to an opinion on how the parties are serving their public role,” it said.

But optician shop owner Vassilis Kalyvas said that the feeling that little will change was at the root of the disinterest.