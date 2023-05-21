Top Australian journalist quits TV show over racism

SYDNEY: One of Australia’s top television journalists has opened a bout of national soul-searching by quitting his show over the racist abuse he faces as an Indigenous man in the spotlight.

An award-winning journalist with the ABC, Stan Grant said the national broadcaster had lodged a complaint with Twitter about the “relentless racial filth” he endured.

But he added that he saw the media itself “lie and distort my words” and depict him as “hate-filled” after he raised Britain´s colonial persecution of Indigenous Australians during the ABC´s coverage of King Charles III´s coronation.

“I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land,” Grant said in an article published Friday on the ABC´s website.

“Police wearing the seal of the crown took children from their families. Under the crown our people were massacred.” His coronation commentary was heavily criticised as being one-sided and inappropriate by some conservative media. Grant said he spoke out of love for Australia because he needed to tell the truth that Indigenous people still have the highest rates of imprisonment and poverty.

The 59-year-old announced he would walk away as presenter after the next episode of the ABC´s Q+A current affairs discussion programme on Monday. Grant took his own employer to task. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his support to Grant, telling journalists: “You can have respect for different views without engaging in vilification.”

ABC news director Justin Stevens also issued a statement backing Grant, saying he had faced “grotesque racial abuse, including threats to his safety”.