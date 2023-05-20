Greek govt under pressure over ‘migrant pushback’ video

ATHENS: Greece´s government came under pressure over its migration policies on Friday after video footage emerged allegedly showing Greek coastguards expelling migrants by setting them adrift in the Aegean Sea.

The footage, published by the New York Times, has sparked calls by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for an independent probe. It also comes two days before a general election in which conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing a challenge from leftist former premier Alexis Tsipras.

A tough stance against immigration is a key plank of Mitsotakis´s election platform. Earlier in the campaign, the prime minister travelled to the land border with Turkiye where he vowed to extend a five-metre-high steel fence to contain the inward migration flow.

The footage in question was shot by a human rights activist on Lesbos last month. In it, a group of asylum seekers including a baby, are driven in white van to a “small cove spot with a wooden dock at the southern tip” of the island where they are taken out to the Aegean waters on a speedboat.

The migrants are then put on “a black inflatable life raft and set adrift”, the New York Times wrote, adding that about an hour or so later, Turkish coast guard boats arrived to rescue them.