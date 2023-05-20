11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China

BEIJING: A vehicle in southern China careened off a cliff on Friday, killing 11 passengers, state media reported. The accident occurred at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Thursday) in Guangxi province when the vehicle carrying 14 people fell into a pool of water, according to CCTV. A preliminary confirmation showed that apart from three survivors, the remaining 11 people on board were killed in the crash. “On-site rescue efforts and an investigation into the accident are ongoing,” according to the report. Initial findings on a possible cause were not yet published. The location of the crash was in a hilly region near China´s border with Vietnam. Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls. In January, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road traffic accident in the country´s eastern Jiangxi province.
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s Supreme Election Board on Friday confirmed the results of the first round of Turkiye’s...
HIROSHIMA, Japan: China´s rapidly growing nuclear arsenal is a “concern to global and regional stability”, Group...
TEHRAN: Iran said on Friday it “reserves” the right to take action as a dispute with Afghanistan escalates over an...
SEOUL: Tens of thousands of South Korean nurses went on strike on Friday after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a law to...
ATHENS: Greece´s government came under pressure over its migration policies on Friday after video footage emerged...
GENEVA: At least 800,000 people in Myanmar need emergency food aid and other assistance after Cyclone Mocha slammed...